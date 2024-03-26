Cardi B Is Done Dissing Female Rappers: "Y'all Need To Leave Me Alone"

Cardi B doesn't want to go back and forth with any more female rappers. Venting about the drama she's dealt with over the years on X Spaces, Cardi said she'd rather fight it out in person or not have beef at all. She explained that, no matter the context, she feels she always comes out looking like the villain.

"I'm so done with it," Cardi told her fans. "I'm done with b****es, I'm done with the arguing. If anybody want to see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now. So, if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and fight me. But I'm not going back-and-forth no more on Instagram on social media on records or nothing. That s**t been six years already. Guess what? No matter if I'm right or wrong, I look like the villain. But y'all need to leave me alone."

Read More: Cardi B Says Joe Budden Isn't A Fan Of Hers During Twitter Rant: "Mouth Be Bigger Than They Pockets"

Cardi B Performs At Summer Jam

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

The comments come after she previously detailed an incident with the LAPD, which she attributed to one of her "opps." In Los Angeles, police allegedly made her get "butt-naked" during a search of her vehicle while accusing her of trafficking drugs. “They didn’t believe me,” she said, after explaining that she told the officers she was a celebrity. “It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and sh*t, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f*cking know. I been going through a lot lately.”

Cardi B Says She's Done With Female Rap Feuds

Check out Cardi's comments on her involvement in rap feuds above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cardi B Issues Heartfelt Apology To Fans For Losing Herself Amid Criticism

[Via]