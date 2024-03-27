Cardi B Performs "Bodak Yellow" For Rihanna, Jason Lee, Paris Hilton & More: Watch

2023 was a year that saw female artists in the music industry rallying together and showing support, and while there's still been some of that in 2024, tensions have been rising. The biggest femcee feud we've seen so far is between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, and because they're two of the biggest names in rap, it only makes sense that virtually all their contemporaries are dragged into the situation by Twitter stans too. In the past, the Queen of Rap and Cardi B have had their issues too, which is why some were surprised to see a close friend of Minaj's supporting Bardi earlier this week.

While attending Jason Lee's Hollywood Bash event, the Hustlers actress performed one of her first big hits, "Bodak Yellow," much to fellow patron's pleasure. Even Rih was feeling the track, singing along to some of Cardi's lyrics while touching up her makeup with a Fenty pallet. As AllHipHop reminds us, this comes shortly after the New York native expressed her desire to make a "perfect" song for her and the Bad Gal to collaborate on. Plenty of other stars were in attendance, including heiress and reality starlet Paris Hilton.

Rihanna Sings Along to One of Cardi B's Biggest Hits

"I love Rihanna’s music, but I don’t do music like that," Cardi shared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast earlier this month. " I sound kinda [silly] trying to sing like that, trying [to] sound like that. So if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song… I know she’s going to like it.' Because I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f**k is this s**t? Take this thing out of my face."

Both Rihanna and Cardi B are making major moves while their fans await the new music they've been promising. One of the former's biggest announcements this month was her Vogue China cover, which took a nod from Beyoncé's recent love for Western wear. See stunning images from that shoot at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

