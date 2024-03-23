Rihanna Debuts Blonde Pixie Cut

Rihanna was spotted with a new blonde pixie cut this week as the singer was spotted out in Santa Monica by TMZ. She paired the look with polarized sunglasses, straight-leg jeans, and a light cardigan. Of course, the look is a major departure from the long hair that the Navy is used to. Of course, Rihanna has had some fairly iconic short-hair looks in the past, it's just been a while since she's broken one out.

However, could this be a new look for a new album? Earlier this year, "She's working on it," Rocky was recently heard telling a fan who pressed him about when Rihanna was going to drop new music. Reports and rumors that Rihanna is making a music return have been circulating for some time. Having played the Super Bowl last year, sources told multiple outlets that the superstar has been considering a world tour for 2024/25. Furthermore, she has also created two albums worth of music during her time away from the industry. If a tour does happen, it would be the next big blockbuster event after a 2023 that saw Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift travel the world on tours of their own.

Read More: Cara Delevingne Seemingly Weighs In On Drake Dissing Rihanna

Cardi B Wants To Collab With Rihanna, But There's A Catch

MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 1: Rihanna is seen at Mumbai airport on March 1, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Elsewhere, Cardi B's dream collaboration is Rihanna, she revealed on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. However, the rapper's self-consciousness is holding her back from reaching out. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it'. I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f-ck is this shi-t? Take this thing out of my face.'” Cardi lamented.

Of course, Cardi has a long history of big-name colalbs. She has two songs with Megan Thee Stallion, a platinum-certified remix with Latto, and plenty more tracks under her belt. However, her candidness about working with Rihanna is a reminder than even someone at the top of their profession can still feel imposter syndrome.

Read More: Cardi B Teams Up With The Museum Of Ice Cream For Whipshots Valentine's Day Collab

[via]