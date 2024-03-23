Rihanna Debuts Blonde Pixie Cut

Rihanna has returned to her short hair era.

BYBen Mock
Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Rihanna was spotted with a new blonde pixie cut this week as the singer was spotted out in Santa Monica by TMZ. She paired the look with polarized sunglasses, straight-leg jeans, and a light cardigan. Of course, the look is a major departure from the long hair that the Navy is used to. Of course, Rihanna has had some fairly iconic short-hair looks in the past, it's just been a while since she's broken one out.

However, could this be a new look for a new album? Earlier this year, "She's working on it," Rocky was recently heard telling a fan who pressed him about when Rihanna was going to drop new music. Reports and rumors that Rihanna is making a music return have been circulating for some time. Having played the Super Bowl last year, sources told multiple outlets that the superstar has been considering a world tour for 2024/25. Furthermore, she has also created two albums worth of music during her time away from the industry. If a tour does happen, it would be the next big blockbuster event after a 2023 that saw Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift travel the world on tours of their own.

MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 1: Rihanna is seen at Mumbai airport on March 1, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Elsewhere, Cardi B's dream collaboration is Rihanna, she revealed on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. However, the rapper's self-consciousness is holding her back from reaching out. “I love Rihanna’s music. But, I don’t [make] music like that. I sound kinda stupid trying to sing like that. I sound stupid trying to make music like that. So, if I ever get that perfect record, I can not wait until I feel like, ‘This song…I know she’s going to like it'. I don’t want to send her nothing like, ‘Ho, what the f-ck is this shi-t? Take this thing out of my face.'” Cardi lamented.

Of course, Cardi has a long history of big-name colalbs. She has two songs with Megan Thee Stallion, a platinum-certified remix with Latto, and plenty more tracks under her belt. However, her candidness about working with Rihanna is a reminder than even someone at the top of their profession can still feel imposter syndrome.

[via]

About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
