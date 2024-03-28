Cardi B LAPD Drama Has Femcee's Team Speaking Out: "There Is No Truth To This Story"

According to Cardi, law enforcement was under suspicion she was trafficking fentanyl, but her team is now denying the artist's claims.

With a platform as large as the one Cardi B has amassed for herself comes a lot of responsibility. For the most part, the New Yorker chooses to use it wisely, though that's not always the case. Earlier this week she stirred up conversation after going Live and talking about wanting to take legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department. "They had me outside for like three hours," Cardi alleged.

"They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was [wild]. It was deada** a movie. I’m about to sue the LAP. I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no s**t like that,'" the Invasion of Privacy artist said. Elsewhere in her rant, the Hustlers actress claimed that White cops didn't recognize her while conducting their search. "They was really tough on me and everything," she vented.

Cardi B's Debunked LAPD Allegations

They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s**t, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f**king know. I been going through a lot lately." Cardi revealed to her followers. After the LAPD denied the incident, on Wednesday (March 27), her team spoke out to clarify some online discourse. "This IG Live was taken out of context and there is no truth to this story," reps for the former stripper told Billboard in a statement. "Apologies for any confusion," they added.

Not everyone is impressed with Cardi B's tall tale about her "run-in" with authorities this week, but one area where the mother of two rarely disappoints is fashion. She and her talented stylist Kollin Carter are the latest famous faces on The Hollywood Reporter's cover, taking us back in time through some of their best moments together. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

