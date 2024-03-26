LAPD Claims Cardi B's Wild Arrest Story Never Occurred: Report

Police say there's no record of the incident.

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B

The Los Angeles Police Department says that Cardi B’s story about officers pulling her over for suspected drug trafficking never occurred. Sources for the department confirmed to TMZ that there is no evidence of officers searching her vehicle for guns and drugs nor that they made her strip down. They say if something as dramatic as what she described did occur, it would be on record.

Cardi detailed the alleged incident during a post on Instagram Live on Monday. She claimed officers stopped her car to search for guns and drugs. “They thought I had I was trafficking fentanyl and they thought I had a gun in the car, so they stopped me,” she explained. “They had me outside for like three hours, they had me getting butt-naked outside. Sh*t was crazy. It was deadass a movie. I’m about to sue the LAPD. I told them like, ‘yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some sh*t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no sh*t like that.'”

Cardi B Arrives At Queens County Criminal Court

Cardi added that she tried to explain to the cops that she is a celebrity but they weren't buying it. “They didn’t believe me,” she said. “It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and sh*t, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f*cking know. I been going through a lot lately.”

Cardi B Calls Out LAPD

Check out Cardi's version of events in the video above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

