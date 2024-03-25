Diddy's L.A. & Miami Homes Raided By Feds Over Sex Trafficking Allegations: Report

Federal law enforcement agents reportedly raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday as a part of an investigation into the numerous sex trafficking allegations he's faced in recent months. TMZ cites a police source that says the case is based out of the Southern District of New York. FOX 11 recorded aerial footage of the incident that is circulating on social media. In that footage, Diddy's sons Justin and King Combs appear to be in handcuffs. It's unclear whether Diddy was on the premises.

In a statement provided to TMZ, a Homeland Security Investigations representative explained: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Diddy Speaks During Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Diddy has yet to comment on the situation but has denied the allegations against him on multiple occasions in the past. In December, he wrote on Instagram in all-caps: "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. FOR THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, I HAVE SAT SILENTLY AND WATCHED PEOPLE TRY TO ASSASSINATE MY CHARACTER, DESTROY MY REPUTATION AND MY LEGACY. SICKENING ACCUSATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AGAINST ME BY INDIVIDUALS LOOKING FOR A QUICK PAYDAY. LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR. I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH. SEAN DIDDY COMBS.” Check out footage of the police raid on Diddy's property in L.A. below.

Police Raid Diddy's Home In L.A.

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is one of the latest former associates of Diddy to file a lawsuit against him with accusations of sexual misconduct. He's also facing an allegation that he gang-raped a woman 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was just 17. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

