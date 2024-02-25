Diddy Claims To Be A Victim Of "Cancel Culture" In Response To Gang Rape Lawsuit

In recent months, Diddy has been hit by a plethora of lawsuits for alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. His ex Cassie was the first to come forward in November, though they settled shortly after she filed. The following month, an anonymous woman accused him, Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man of sexually assaulting her in 2003.

The Bad Boy Records founder fired back in a motion to dismiss last week, alleging that his constitutional rights are being violated. “(Combs) never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever,” the filing reads. “Plaintiff’s decision to wait more than two decades to file her complaint has prejudiced defendant, as he has lost the ability to defend himself fully and fairly in this action.”

Read More: Diddy Gets Clowned By Comedian Eddie Griffin Over Assault Lawsuits

Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation at Barclays Center on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Days later, on February 23, a supplemental memorandum of law was filed on Diddy's behalf. Similarly, the filing denies any wrongdoing on his part. “The lawsuit… Has resulted in them becoming victims of the ‘cancel culture’ frenzy in the courts," it reads. "Well before any evidence has been presented, and on the basis of rank, uncorroborated allegations." Diddy and his team want the complaint dismissed with prejudice, arguing that the statute of limitations expired in 2010.

Harve Pierre also denies the allegations. He told the court he “never participated in the sexual assault of the plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the plaintiff” earlier this month. What do you think of Diddy claiming to be a victim of cancel culture? What about his attempt at getting his gang rape lawsuit tossed out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chloe & Halle Bailey's Brother & Diddy's Daughter Reportedly Dating

[Via]