Diddy Recruits Ghislaine Maxwell's Former Attorney To Defend Him In Gang Rape Case

At the end of last year, Diddy was hit with a series of lawsuits by his alleged sexual assault victims. One of them alleges that Diddy and his associates gang-raped her when she was 17. The anonymous woman sued Diddy, Harve Pierre, Bad Boy Records, and Daddy's House Recordings for the alleged 2003 assault.

“While at the studio, Mr. Combs and his associates, including Mr. Pierre, plied Ms. Doe with drugs and alcohol,” the suit alleges. “As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms. Doe became more and more inebriated. Eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age. While at the studio, Ms. Doe was gang raped by Mr. Combs, the Third Assailant and Mr. Pierre, in that order.”

Bobbi Sternheim To Represent Diddy

Bobbi Sternheim, attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, speaks outside federal court on December 29, 2021 in New York City. Maxwell was found guilty on five of six criminal counts and faces potentially decades in prison for her involvement with alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Now, Diddy has hired a new lawyer to represent him in the case, Bobbi Sternheim. Famously, Sternheim also previously represented Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars last year for her role in the sexual abuse of children.

Diddy denies Jane Doe's allegations and has pushed for the woman's identity to be unveiled since December. "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he told social media followers at the end of last year. "I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he also added. What do you think of Diddy recruiting Ghislaine Maxwell's former attorney Bobbi Sternheim? What about his alleged gang rape and sex trafficking case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

