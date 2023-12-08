Harve Pierre, Codefendant, Calls Diddy Lawsuits "Disgusting" & "Desperate"

Diddy isn't the only one facing harrowing accusations in the multiple sexual assault lawsuits filed against him. Moreover, some of these alleged victims also accused other members of his entourage or the Bad Boy crew of similar crimes, including the label's former president Harve Pierre. For those unaware, one lawsuit claims that he enticed a Detroit minor to board their private jet in 2003 to hang out with him and Sean Combs, and that they flew to New York City for a recording session. There, a Jane Doe alleges, various men sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the recording studio.

Furthermore, the lawsuit also claims that Pierre did nothing to stop this situation despite its gruesome nature. Rather, Diddy's associate allegedly smoked crack cocaine out of a Pepsi can while it happened, and thus, he appears in the latest lawsuit as a codefendant for gang sexual assault. Now, according to a statement reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Harve Pierre has finally come out and addressed the claims against him and Puff Daddy. Unsurprisingly, it took on a similarly dismissive, staunch, and indignant stance as the label boss' own public response.

Diddy & Harve Pierre In 2010

NEW YORK - MARCH 09: (L-R) Harve Pierre and Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs attend N.O.T.O.R.I.O.U.S: An Official Bad Boy Tribute to Biggie Smalls at The Lab on March 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This is a tale of fiction," Harve Pierre reportedly stated, according to the media outlet. "I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain. I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true." Meanwhile, Diddy's response came from his social media pages. It followed at least a couple of weeks of silence apart from media statements from representatives or legal affiliates.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," he wrote on his online accounts, pasting white words on a black screen. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth." Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Harve Pierre and Diddy, check back in with HNHH.

