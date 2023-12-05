Harve Pierre Gets Court Date In Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Harve Pierre will be appearing in court in January 2024 to deal with the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by an anonymous accuser. The victim claims they were assaulted by the former Bad Boy Records president on multiple occasions “from approximately 2016 to 2017,” while they were an assistant to Pierre. Judge James E. d’Auguste also allowed the victim to maintain her anonymity.

“The Plaintiff is permitted as interim relief to maintain the above pseudonym caption pending a hearing on this order to show cause,” the judge ordered, as noted by AllHipHop. “And it is further ordered that sufficient cause appearing therefore, let service upon all Defendants of a copy of this order, together with the papers upon which this order is granted, and the summons and complaint, on or before the 8th of December 2023 be deemed good and sufficient service. An affidavit or other proof of service shall be presented to this court on the return date directed in the second paragraph of this order.”

Read More: Former Bad Boy Executive Faces Sexual Assault Accusation In New Lawsuit

Harve Pierre Attends Diddy's Fourth Of July Party

Harve Pierre of Bad Boy during Sean P. Diddy Combs' Fourth of July East Hampton Party at The Resort in East Hampton, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the initial filing, the plaintiff explained that they wanted to be “fully and fairly compensated" for their experience. That experience includes allegedly suffering physical, emotional, and psychological injuries. The filing continues: “Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her. Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault.”

Pierre’s lawsuit comes as Bad Boy founder Diddy has faced several sexual assault lawsuits in recent weeks. The first came from Cassie, who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse during their years as a couple. While they settled shortly afterward, Diddy still faces two more lawsuits, the allegations of which he has denied. The fallout from the situation has led to Diddy stepping down as chairman of Revolt. Be on the lookout for further updates on Harve Pierre’s case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing Despite Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

[Via]