Diddy Allegedly Pursued Kristin Cavallari Years Ago, She Claims She "Dodged A Bullet"

Diddy has been hit with numerous allegations as of late. Firstly, he was hit with a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking. Subsequently, there was a settlement. However, just a few days later, and over the coming weeks, the rap mogul was hit with more allegations. Since that time, numerous brands have separated themselves from him, and he has also remained fairly hidden from the public eye. Moreover, fans are turning their back on him as the allegations are extremely disturbing.

Recently, Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari took to her Let's Be Honest podcast where she spoke about her experience with Diddy. Essentially, she was trying to make the point that numerous men have tried to woo her over the years. Cavallari alleges that during her early 20s, Diddy made an attempt to pursue her, although he was unsuccessful. As she explains, one day she looked up from her home and there were a plethora of delivery men. In the end, she simply wasn't attracted to him, and declined the advances.

“And I’ve got a lot of stories like that, you guys, where I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so. Like, I literally always have had to be attracted to you … I don’t want to be the arm candy," Cavallari said. After making this revelation, she eventually referenced the allegations against Diddy. She noted that she sees him as a "red flag" and a bullet that she was ultimately able to dodge. Needless to say, she doesn't have the nicest things to say about him given the recent headlines.

Was Diddy doing too much?

