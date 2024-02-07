Diddy Allegedly Pursued Kristin Cavallari Years Ago, She Claims She "Dodged A Bullet"

Kristin Cavallari made the comments on her podcast.

BYAlexander Cole
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Diddy has been hit with numerous allegations as of late. Firstly, he was hit with a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused him of sexual abuse and trafficking. Subsequently, there was a settlement. However, just a few days later, and over the coming weeks, the rap mogul was hit with more allegations. Since that time, numerous brands have separated themselves from him, and he has also remained fairly hidden from the public eye. Moreover, fans are turning their back on him as the allegations are extremely disturbing.

Recently, Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari took to her Let's Be Honest podcast where she spoke about her experience with Diddy. Essentially, she was trying to make the point that numerous men have tried to woo her over the years. Cavallari alleges that during her early 20s, Diddy made an attempt to pursue her, although he was unsuccessful. As she explains, one day she looked up from her home and there were a plethora of delivery men. In the end, she simply wasn't attracted to him, and declined the advances.

Read More: Diddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous Reports

Kristin Cavallari On Diddy's Attempt To Date Her

“And I’ve got a lot of stories like that, you guys, where I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so. Like, I literally always have had to be attracted to you … I don’t want to be the arm candy," Cavallari said. After making this revelation, she eventually referenced the allegations against Diddy. She noted that she sees him as a "red flag" and a bullet that she was ultimately able to dodge. Needless to say, she doesn't have the nicest things to say about him given the recent headlines.

Let us know what you think of this revelation from Cavallari, in the comments section below. Was Diddy doing too much? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.