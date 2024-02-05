Diddy Returns To IG Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy made a return to Instagram on Sunday to promote his latest project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. The album was nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards for Best Progressive R&B Album but lost to SZA's SOS. It's the first post he's made on the site besides wishing his loved ones a happy birthday since denying the bevy of sexual misconduct allegations he's facing in December.

The post features a video of Diddy discussing the making of The Love Album: Off The Grid. In the clip, he reflects on working with many of the most talented artists in the industry while also thanking his fans and collaborators. He turned off comments on the post.

Diddy & Cassie Pose At The Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs during the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

As for the allegations he's facing, Cassie first came forward with a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse back in November. While they settled just a day later, several other women came forth with further lawsuits recalling similar incidents. In response, Diddy wrote on Instagram: “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

