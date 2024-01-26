Miss Jones Accuses Diddy Of Threatening To Put Her In A Trunk, Recalls Lil Kim Stepping In

According to Miss Jones, Lil Kim "saved" her.

BYCaroline Fisher
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Ever since Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy in November, the Bad Boy Records founder has been met with a barrage of allegations. He's been accused of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and much more. As his alleged victims continue to come forward with their stories, Miss Jones has joined the discussion, recently sharing her own experience with Diddy on Pink Champs.

According to Miss Jones, one of her run-ins with Diddy was far from pleasant. Fortunately, however, she says that Lil Kim was there to save the day. In a clip from the episode, she recalls having him on her morning show, where she allegedly caught him threatening her. "Diddy, I don't want you blowing up my house or my car or anything like that," she began. "He already threatened to put me in the trunk of a car, and it's on tape."

Read More: Diddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team Warns

Miss Jones Reflects On Her Encounter With Diddy

"You know when we take you in the back room to do commercials when we have you on the radio," she continued. "He didn't know that the tape was running. And if I hadn't heard it, I wouldn't have believed it." Miss Jones claims that luckily, Lil Kim came to her defense. "Lil Kim said, 'Leave Jonesie alone. Jonesie don't hurt nobody. Stop.' Yup, [Lil Kim] saved me. [She's] my hero. So, I just say where there's smoke there's fire," she also added.

Miss Jones went on, describing how amid Diddy's allegations, men should stay silent unless they're speaking up for good. "If you're not gonna stand up for what's right, shut the f*ck up," she said. Diddy has yet to respond to Miss Jones' allegations. What do you think of Miss Jones accusing Diddy of threatening to put her in a trunk? What about her also claiming that Lil Kim "saved" her? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy And Diageo Announce They've Settled Their Lawsuit

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.