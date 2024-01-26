Miss Jones Accuses Diddy Of Threatening To Put Her In A Trunk, Recalls Lil Kim Stepping In

Ever since Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy in November, the Bad Boy Records founder has been met with a barrage of allegations. He's been accused of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and much more. As his alleged victims continue to come forward with their stories, Miss Jones has joined the discussion, recently sharing her own experience with Diddy on Pink Champs.

According to Miss Jones, one of her run-ins with Diddy was far from pleasant. Fortunately, however, she says that Lil Kim was there to save the day. In a clip from the episode, she recalls having him on her morning show, where she allegedly caught him threatening her. "Diddy, I don't want you blowing up my house or my car or anything like that," she began. "He already threatened to put me in the trunk of a car, and it's on tape."

Miss Jones Reflects On Her Encounter With Diddy

"You know when we take you in the back room to do commercials when we have you on the radio," she continued. "He didn't know that the tape was running. And if I hadn't heard it, I wouldn't have believed it." Miss Jones claims that luckily, Lil Kim came to her defense. "Lil Kim said, 'Leave Jonesie alone. Jonesie don't hurt nobody. Stop.' Yup, [Lil Kim] saved me. [She's] my hero. So, I just say where there's smoke there's fire," she also added.

Miss Jones went on, describing how amid Diddy's allegations, men should stay silent unless they're speaking up for good. "If you're not gonna stand up for what's right, shut the f*ck up," she said. Diddy has yet to respond to Miss Jones' allegations. What do you think of Miss Jones accusing Diddy of threatening to put her in a trunk? What about her also claiming that Lil Kim "saved" her? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

