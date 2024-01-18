Diddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team Warns

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Diddy's legal team just warned the court in a new legal filing in his gang assault case that his accuser has a "public-facing identity" that could be identified if named. Moreover, the Jane Doe claims that he and former Bad BoyEntertainment president Harve Pierre were among those who assaulted her as a group, along with accusations of trafficking. Sean Combs' team wants to seal documents that could provide this information, which apparently came from his accuser's latest filing. However, it's important to note that the defense believes Jane Doe's identity should come to light, but it looks like they don't want to do so in this way.

Furthermore, it's unclear what the alternative is, but when this case began in December, the accuser's lawyers argued that she should remain anonymous throughout the whole process. This is because they believe the revelation of her identity "poses a risk of mental harm." Diddy's legal team argued that this shouldn't be the case, but still requested the judge to conceal new documents "out of an abundance of caution," as their filing could identify her. In addition, litigator Jonathan D. Davis alleged that Jane Doe's team agrees with this sentiment.

Diddy's Attorneys Warn Court Of Accuser's Possible Identification

Reportedly, Harve Pierre also echoed this sentiment via his attorneys. On the other hand, Jane Doe maintained while requesting to keep her identity concealed that her accusations "concern brutal sexual assault... when she was a teenager and, accordingly, are highly sensitive and of a personal nature." Diddy, Pierre, and a third male whose identity is unknown face accusations of trafficking and assaulting her in 2003 at Combs' New York City studio. This added to a slew of other sexual assault lawsuits against the entertainment and business mogul.

Meanwhile, this also follows reports that Puff Daddy will not attend the Grammys this year. Many folks wondered if the Recording Academy took any measure to address this issue, but it seems like his team made that decision for them. We'll see how these active cases further develop in 2024. On that note, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Diddy.

