Diddy Says He Needs More Time To Respond To Jane Doe's Gang Rape Lawsuit

Diddy and his legal team have reportedly requested an additional three weeks to reply to a Jane Doe’s gang rape lawsuit. He says confidential circumstances beyond his control have made him unable to formulate an adequate response. His lawyer, Jonathan Davis, explained the request in a court filing obtained by AllHipHop.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Combs Defendants, which circumstances are of a confidential nature, we respectfully request that the Court modify the Motion Schedule to extend Defendants’ time to file their opposition to the Motion from December 27, 2023 to January 17, 2024, and extend Plaintiff’s time to file a reply, if any, from January 8, 2024 to January 31, 2024,” Davis wrote.

The case stems from an alleged incident in 2003 at Diddy’s recording studio. Jane Doe says she met former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre in Michigan when she was 17. Soon after, he forced her to perform oral sex on him while he did drugs. Pierre then flew her out to New York where she was gang-raped at the studio. Both Diddy and Pierre have challenged the victim’s right to remain anonymous. Her lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, has used her age at the time of the attack as well as Diddy and Pierre’s celebrity as reasons his client’s identity must remain private.

The various allegations against Diddy began with Cassie suing him, last month. The two reached a settlement within 24 hours, but several more alleged victims came forward afterward. Diddy finally broke his silence on the matter in a statement on social media, on December 6. "Enough is enough," he wrote. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

