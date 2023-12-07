Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers

Diddy and his team recently received their fourth (allegedly fifth) sexual assault lawsuit in the past three weeks. Moreover, this whole situation became a PR nightmare for him as of late, and the sheer number of accusations paint a dark picture of his alleged behavior and attitudes. What's more is that these cases relate to each other in unique ways, especially when it comes to how they might play out in court. Furthermore, a Jane Doe recently accused Sean Combs and two other men of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the plaintiff hired the same lawyers that worked with Cassie in the settled lawsuit that kicked this wave off.

"This is now the fifth lawsuit filed against Mr. Combs in the last three weeks," the latest lawsuit against Diddy reads. "Incredibly, the allegations brought by Ms. Doe are in many ways even more egregious than those brought by his prior victims." Not only that, but we're also getting rumors and whispers of how this whole situation is impacting the industry. Apparently, this resulted in a "logistical nightmare" for the Grammys, for which he is nominated for this year.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Seems To Retract Claims About His Abuse Of Cassie

Cassie's Lawyers Reportedly Helping Diddy's Latest Alleged Victim In Court

Meanwhile, amid all this speculation and legal action, the Bad Boy mogul finally broke his silence on all this. Rather than state something through his attorneys, he took to social media recently to stand up for himself. "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH," Diddy posted on Instagram. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

However, this situation will likely become even more high-profile in the next few months. That is, if 50 Cent is really producing a documentary on the whole scandal. We'll have to wait and see if that manifests. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: 50 Cent Compares Diddy Situation To Rick Ross Lyrics, Which He Didn't Appreciate

[via]