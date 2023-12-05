Diddy's Sexual Assault Lawsuits Causing "Logistical Nightmare" For Grammys: Report

Diddy's ongoing sexual assault lawsuits are reportedly causing a "logistical nightmare" for the Grammys as the Recording Academy prepares for its 66th Annual Awards ceremony. The UK publication, Mirror, cites several officials within the Academy to report that the organization is trying to remove Diddy from the guest list. Additionally, numerous celebrities are requesting that they sit nowhere near him.

“The formal invitations go out this month. There’s conflict at the academy as several voting members do not think it would be appropriate to invite Diddy," the report suggests. "Some, including several high profile African-American members, fear that inviting him sends the wrong message to audiences and the charities it supports. Several publicists have asked that their artists aren’t seated by him. It’s a logistical nightmare.”

Read More: Diddy Looks Distraught In New Photos After Settling Cassie Lawsuit

Diddy & Cassie At The Metropolitan Museum of Art

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly. Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Cassie was the first woman to file a lawsuit against Diddy, last month, accusing him of sexual abuse. While the two reached a settlement within 24 hours, two more accusers came forward with allegations against Diddy soon afterward.

Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him. In a statement provided to HipHopDX, a spokesperson for the Bad Boy mogul said: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.” Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from Diddy's sexual assault lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing Despite Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

[Via]