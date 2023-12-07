50 Cent Compares Diddy Situation To Rick Ross Lyrics, Which He Didn't Appreciate

50 Cent has wasted no time clowning Diddy and calling him out amid his various sexual assault lawsuits. In fact, it became his favorite social media pastime in recent weeks, although he switches between jabs and sympathetic statements. Still, considering that Fif is apparently producing a documentary on Sean Combs alleged behavior, this obsession definitely leans towards the former option. Moreover, his latest addition to this saga is the revelation that this documentary will donate all proceeds to sexual assault victims. But the G-Unit mogul chose to make a very odd comparison regarding another enemy in the rap game.

Furthermore, 50 Cent reposted a TMZ article on his Diddy documentary and also included controversial lyrics from his longtime rap rival Rick Ross, plus a picture of him with the Bad Boy business titan. For those unaware, he caught heat some years ago for very troubling and insensitive bars on the track "U.O.E.N.O." "Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it,” Ross spit on the 2013 cut. “I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it." "WTF at some point you gotta just do the right thing," 50 wrote as the post's caption.

50 Cent Drags Rick Ross Into Diddy Drama

For what it's worth, Rick Ross apologized for these lyrics, lost a Reebok partnership deal because of it, and seems to have moved past this part of his career. However, one thing that he definitely doesn't hold back on are his responses amid rap beef. As such, the Maybach Music mogul took to 50 Cent's comments section of this post to bring up his relationship with Cuban Link, although he seems to have mistaken her for another MC. "@50cent ! CUBAN DOLL FT. @omelly Single and video cum’n #DC," he wrote.

Meanwhile, since the couple don't always talk about their partnership publicly, we can't even confirm if they're still together. Regardless, this still further fueled the conflict between the Queens rapper and the Mississippi native. Who knows who else is going to get dragged into this drama? On that note, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Rick Ross, Diddy, and 50 Cent.

