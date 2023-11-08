Rick Ross “Doubts” 50 Cent Beef Is Squashable: “Everything [He] Does Sucks”

We're always happy to see rappers putting their differences aside in favour of squashing any drama coming between them, but it seems that may never be the case for Rick Ross and 50 Cent. The former has been doing plenty of press this fall, and in interviews with both Complex and Rolling Stone, the former correctional officer had few positive things to say about his contemporary. While sitting down with Speedy Mormon, Rozay said he "doubts" we'll see him Fif develop a working relationship.

Meek Mill was also a part of the sitdown. He revealed that Ross predicted he and Champagne Papi would patch up their feud in a matter of years, which was proven true. "I knew what space he was in, and I knew where Drake was at," the proud owner of the Promise Land recalled. Seeing as Rozay is Richer Than [He] Ever Been, both he and his Philadelphia-bred friend feel as though patching things up with Curtis Jackson at this point isn't a worthwhile investment. "I ain't got no jobs for him," the Biggest Boss quipped.

Rick Ross Has No Plans to Squash 50 Cent Feud

Elsewhere, Ross told Rolling Stone his hot take that "everything 50 [Cent] does sucks." The multi-talent said, "At least he got a movie done about him. He took advantage of the system. But oh, my God, please! Who wants to see a movie about 50?!" while discussing the failed carer of director Jim Sheridan following 2005's Get Rich or Die Tryin'. However, Rick did note that The Game's "Hate It Or Love It" includes a verse from Jackson that he's particularly fond of.

As Rozay continues to berate 50 Cent over their long-standing beef, the New Yorker has been letting his sentimental side shine on social media. To begin his week, Fif shared a throwback photo from when he first began fostering his passion for music. He continues to show immense growth since then, no matter what critics like Rick Ross have to say. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

