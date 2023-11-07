Rick Ross Trolls DJ Envy Over Alleged Real Estate Fraud

Rick Ross trolled DJ Envy during an interview with Rolling Stone, in which the outlet asked him for his opinion on The Breakfast Club host's accused role in the alleged real estate scam run by his former business partner Cesar Pina.

"Yo, that was classic. 'Beige Rage.' That’s DJ Liquidation. DJ Scammer," Rozay said in response. "Yo, you’re from New York? Did he scam anyone you know?...You sure? You gotta poll all the older ladies in your family because they said they specifically targeted older women who would stay up late at night and order silver jewelry off the TV. You gotta call all your grandmas and aunties. Those real-estate scams … He’s a thief. It’s unfortunate for the older ladies."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Rick Ross performs at the AfroTech Music Stage 2023 at Republic Square Park on November 04, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

An attorney for DJ Envy, Massimo F. D'Angelo, addressed Ross' comments in a statement provided to XXL. "I have served Ross with a cease and desist," the statement reads. "Obviously his claims are completely fictitious and solely based on his long-standing fight with Envy over his competing car show business." The comments from both come after Ross and Envy engaged in a public feud, earlier this year, while they both hosted rival car shows.

As for Cesar Pina, police arrested him, last month, with one count of wire fraud. They suspect he has been orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme disguised as a house-flipping business. Envy helped Pina promote the business on numerous occasions over the years. He, however, has not been charged with anything. Pina has even come forward to proclaim Envy's innocence. "In all these lawsuits, these 20 lawsuits, DJ Envy was never in the room with me," he said on Instagram Live. "DJ Envy has nothing to do with any of these 20 lawsuits of these people that are suing me. It f**king sucks, bro. It pisses me off that all these people are bashing DJ Envy…What you gotta understand is, DJ Envy is so successful in hip-hop, as far as a DJ, that people just don't like him." Be on the lookout for further updates on Pina's case on HotNewHipHop.

