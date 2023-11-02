Joe Budden Remains Composed After Cesar Pina’s Brother Pulls Up On Him: Watch

Joe Budden has been very vocal about the DJ Envy and Cesar Pina situation. As we have reported extensively, Pina is being accused of running a real estate fraud scheme. Furthermore, Envy is implicated in all of this due to the fact that he was a big promoter of Pina's business. They even did seminars together which has subsequently furthered the allegations. As for Budden, he felt like all of this was a scam from the beginning. He even told Envy that during a phone call.

“I think this is very very severe,” Budden said on a previous podcast. “I’m not certain I’m not certain how big this is but I think it’s going to be way bigger than this. I’ve been telling you and you that for months. I think this is barely scratching the f*cking surface and I’m giving grace by just reporting on this.” Recently, however, Joe Budden found himself in an odd situation. In the video below, you can see that Cesar Pina's brother pulled up on the former rapper. However, nothing really came of it.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To JR Writer Wanting To Battle Him

Joe Budden Pays No Mind To The Trolls

Budden was outside of an establishment with a woman and was also smoking a cigarette. However, the man interrupted Budden and was clearly very annoyed. The person behind the camera was only looking to antagonize Joe and didn't even press him in a meaningful way. Eventually, Joe said to get the camera out of his face. He subsequently protected his guest from the man and walked back inside the establishment.

Based on various reactions on social media, it is clear that Budden was in the right here. Furthermore, many are praising Budden for how he handled this, with one person writing "I like how he protected her." Let us know what you think of this move from Pina's brother, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Joe Budden Fires Back At Critics Saying He’s Unqualified Amid Drake Feud