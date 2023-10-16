Joe Budden Responds To JR Writer Wanting To Battle Him

As if Joe Budden hasn't been in enough rap beef as of late, it looks like he sparked a new one. Moreover, during a recent episode of his podcast, he blasted an old verse from rapper and freestyle veteran JR Writer on his 2018 song "Presidential." JR responded to this attack by challenging the podcaster and fellow rapper to a battle, sharing an embarrassing clip of Budden free styling and getting boos from the crowd. "Now JR... You don't even believe what you're typing to me lol," the Slaughterhouse MC responded to Writer's attacks. Furthermore, these were a series of tweets and Instagram Story posts in which the Harlem lyricist continued to go at the media personality for his comments.

"'And y'all booing the hard s**t' [laughing emoji]," JR Writer quoted Joe Budden while sharing the clip of him getting booed at a freestyle, which was the one Joe responded to. "Since you keep speaking on me, let's jump in the ring so I can smoke the s**t out you bozo @JoeBudden. If not shut ya hating a** up! Lol."

Joe Budden & JR Writer Trade Blows Online

"Lol you have never been better than me," JR Writer clapped back at Joe Budden's response. "You wasn't even the best in ya own group. And I'm dead serious. We can do it on Smack, RBE, Chrome, PICK ONE! 5 years ago the JBP [Joe Budden Podcast] gave me props on 'The Upstage' Album. 5 years later Joe is on his podcast w new n***as listening to the "Outro" on that same album talking about turn it off. And the trolls thought I was mad cuz he critiqued a new verse lol."

"Joe Budden has never been a better Rapper than me in his life," the 38-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story. "His Music run wasn't better, his group run wasn't better, his freestyle run wasn't better. And I rap better than he has ever rapped RIGHT NOW! Stop speaking on me." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden and JR Writer, check back in with HNHH.

