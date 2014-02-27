J.R. Writer is a Harlem spitter and freestyle champion affiliated with Cam'ron's Diplomats conglomerate. Since officially stepping foot in the game in 2003, he's released two studio albums and a staggering thirteen mixtapes, having collaborated with Cassidy, Fred Money, Lloyd Banks, Tito Green, Ransom, Drag-On, Sen City, Paul Wall, T.W.O., Duke Da God, A-Money, Vado, Jae Millz, AraabMuzik and more throughout his ten year career.

The last we heard of J.R. was the January 2014 track "Greatest", a freestyle over Soulja Boy's "We Made It" instrumental (it was premiered by HotNewHipHop, by the way). Stay tuned for updates on his movements, y'all.