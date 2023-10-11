Joe Budden Fires Back At Critics Saying He’s Unqualified Amid Drake Feud

Joe Budden went after his haters during the latest episode of his podcast, this week, explaining why he's qualified to speak on hip-hop music. The comments come amid his ongoing feud with Drake over his negative response to For All The Dogs.

"This certainty that I speak with, it's not internet bravado," Budden began. "It's not like competence from what's commented. It's not fragile. I speak this way because I did it. I lived it, and I'm still here to talk about it... There will never be a space on this earth where there's a music conversation happening and I'm not qualified to have it. I have done this at every fucking level and am only still here because of my fortitude and my ability to innovate and be at the precipice when counted out at all times. I beg of you, if I'm not qualified to talk music, if I'm not qualified to discuss rap as it drops at a time when nobody is discussing rap as it drops, then who the fuck is?"

As for his feud with Drake, things popped off when Budden argued that For All The Dogs is rap for "children." “[Drake is] rapping for the children,” he said. “I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n****s, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.”

Joe Budden Addresses His Doubters

Drake later fired back on social media, calling Budden a failed rapper. Check out Budden's latest words on the situation in the video above and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

