50 Cent Throwback Photo Reminds Us How Curtis Jackson Made It Out The Mud

Few people go through what Curtis Jackson has endured and live to tell the story, but today (November 6), the Power producer is starting his week by reflecting on just how far he's come since his days as a youth in New York. Earlier this month, 50 Cent celebrated one of his first major hits, "In Da Club" achieving Diamond certification from the RIAA. Now, he's showing off a throwback photo along with a poignant caption sharing the father of two's thoughts on defying all expectations by making it out the mud.

"This is what it looks like when you have nothing and you fall in love with something," Fif wrote in the caption of today's upload. In the image, a young Jackson calmly looks down at production equipment in front of him, perhaps in a makeshift studio or someone's basement. It's unclear if he knew just how far his star would rise at this point, but the East Coast superstar hasn't stopped striving for greatness since his run in the industry first began.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates “In Da Club” Diamond Certification

50 Cent Reflects on His Humble Beginnings

He also wrote, "Music is magic. People don’t agree on anything, but when the right music comes on they agree to have a good time." Even with all the division and chaos unfolding in our world today, Jackson feels as though people can continue to find common ground and connect through art. Swizz Beatz and Michael Blackson are among those praising Fif in the comments, with the latter hinting at showing up to his friend's upcoming London concert.

Seeing 50 Cent get sentimental on his main page is a rare occurrence these days, particularly after Keefe D's arrest. Amid the long-running investigation into Tupac's murder, the New Yorker has been trolling the late legend's accused killer relentlessly online, and dragging Diddy's name through the mud at the same time. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Keefe D For Public Defender, Urges Diddy To “Throw A Ni**a A Bone”

[Via]