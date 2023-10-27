Madonna’s BBL Angers 50 Cent: “Who The F**k Did This?”

50 Cent is often praised for how he's turned his life around since the beginning of his career. Still, one thing that's never changed about the "I Get Money" rapper is his sense of humour. Much was missed in the early 2000s before social media allowed us to share our thoughts in an instant. Now, Curtis Jackson is one of the first figures we look to whenever something gets shaken up in the industry. His IG feed is full of commentary on current pop culture events. Of course, the New Yorker is particularly fond of poking fun at Madonna.

Fif and the Queen of Pop have known each other for a long time. Nevertheless, seeing her salacious behaviour continue into her mid-60s has the Power producer at his wit's end. Despite her previously asking him to stop cyberbullying her with his posts about her thirst traps, Jackson is kicking off his Halloweekend with something that's obviously left him feeling frightened. "👀 Who the f**k did this?" he asked when reposting a video of the "Like A Virgin" hitmaker on tour at the 02 Arena.

50 Cent Has Questions For Madonna's Plastic Surgeon

"She's rich, how the hell she didn't get it fixed 🤨?" the father of two asked. It seems he's referring to Madonna's surgically enhanced behind. On the first slide of his post, the Swept Away actress is compared to an ant due to her shape, which looks undeniably abnormal under her reflective stage costume. "I want the f**king doctor's name right now. I mean, d**n it, man! LOL," Fif ranted, clearly in his feelings over someone else's problems.

Madonna isn't the only person who's been feeling 50 Cent's wrath lately. As conflict overseas wages on, the rapper has put President Joe Biden on blast for reportedly relaxing at the beach. Read Fif's full message to the politician at the link below, and tell us your thoughts on Madonna's BBL in the comments.

