Madonna Reflects On Life-Threatening Hospitalization: “I Was Given Another Chance”

Madonna reflected on her recent hospitalization from a bacterial infection during the latest stop on her Celebration Tour in Belgium on Saturday night. In doing so, she recalled losing her mother to breast cancer at the age of just five years old.

“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said to the audience at Sportpaleis in Merksem. “It’s a f***ing miracle that I’m here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.'” Madonna added: “I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Madonna performs during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

“I was given another chance,” Madonna further told the crowd. “So, I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support." Madonna kicked off her highly anticipated world tour earlier this month at London’s O2 Arena. Check out clips from her latest concert below.

Madonna Reflects On Recent Health Struggles

Madonna put on an incredible show last night. She said she wasn't feeling well. It's hard not to wonder if she's really not well though, pushing through with the tour so soon after her illness. I hope she and her business people are taking good care of her. pic.twitter.com/FtboL4oqwD — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 22, 2023

Madonna will be performing across the globe over the next several months before wrapping up in Mexico in April of next year. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Celebration Tour on HotNewHipHop.

