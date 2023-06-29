Madonna’s recent hospitalization over the weekend left many fans worried and shocked, although all was well at the end of the day. Moreover, reports from TMZ now indicate that the pop star returned home and is in recovery following her stint in the intensive care unit (ICU) over a “serious bacterial infection.” Not only that, but reports on Thursday (June 29) from the BBC and CNN cited a source claiming that she is “in the clear.” However, this news left many fans wondering whether this will affect her upcoming tour, scheduled to begin this July. Furthermore, her longtime manager Guy Oseary shared a message on Wednesday (June 28) informing fans of the situation.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Read More: Madonna Confirms Relationship With 29-Year-Old Beau

Madonna At The 2023 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As such, it seems like the tour will be put on hold and timed more fittingly around the star’s recovering health. What’s more is that Madonna is probably very excited for it, considering that there’s new music to play as well. For example, the 64-year-old recently released her collab with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti for “The Idol” soundtrack, “Popular.” It’s a synth-led, groovy, and pretty catchy pop anthem that is rocking stadiums when Abel Tesfaye plays it. To see one of pop music’s most enduring and influential figures interpret it would surely be exciting for audiences anywhere.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd actually expressed an interest in working with her more. “The thing is, I’ve always wanted to work with her,” he said of the “visionary.” “I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album… Well, co-produce with her, of course. I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. So this can be… hopefully, this is the appetizer for that.” For more news and the latest updates on the superstar, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Madonna Reportedly Wants Her Old Face Back

[via]