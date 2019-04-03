back
- MusicMadonna Goes Back Home After Hospitalization Over Bacterial InfectionWhile reports indicate she fortunately feels better, this throws a wrench into her upcoming tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B To Win Back $350K In Lawsuit Over Back TattooKevin Brophy's lawyers agreed to pay for the superstar's legal fees in the failed lawsuit... months after a jury rejected his case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosJeezy & Yo Gotti Are All About Their Business In "Back" VisualJeezy & Yo Gotti's new track "Back" just received a cinematic music video.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJeezy Is "Back" With New Yo Gotti-Assisted TrailerJeezy and Yo Gotti return with the music video for "Back" on Friday.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJeezy Is "Back" With Yo Gotti-Featured New SingleJeezy returns with a surprise new single titled "Back" with Yo Gotti.By Alex Zidel
- GramDrake Ravaged With Insults About His Back Tattoos: "Look Like A Zoom Meeting"Drake's new tattoos on his back are being picked apart by the critics on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEniko Hart Shares Update On Kevin Hart's Health Amid Car CrashKevin Hart's awake and doing fine. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Undergoes Successful Back Surgery: ReportPray for Kevin Hart. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Suffers Major Injuries After Car Hurtles Off The Road: ReportKevin is currently recovering. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicHalsey Destroys Her Back & Finger While Rock Climbing NakedHalsey's "Nightmare" tattoo works in this context.By Alex Zidel
- SportsCarson Wentz Says Back Still Isn't Completely Healed: "This Stuff Takes Time"The Eagles need their quarterback ready for next season.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ Hus Makes Surprise Return From Prison With Drake Concert PerformanceDrake performs with J Hus signaling an end to the rapper's 8-month prison bid.By Devin Ch
- MusicAtlanta's X-Rated "Freaknik" Street Party To Return As Fam-Friendly EventWhat do "Freaknik" and Family-Fun have in common? We're about to find about.By Devin Ch