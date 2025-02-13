Kanye West Reinstates His Twitter Account And Fans Fear What He Could Do This Time

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 654 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
Sep 23, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Kanye West and his son Saint throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Maybe "fear" is the wrong word here... But either way, fans are not very optimistic.

Following his series of bigoted and controversial Twitter rants, Kanye West has returned to the social media platform... But there's a catch. Moreover, it seems like Ye's account is a clean slate, as he no longer has millions of followers but rather around 20,000 as of writing this article. Also, he has no posts on his page at press time, and fans wonder if he will engage in more attention-seeking and try to inspire the ire of a whole host of groups and communities. For now, things are quiet, but we will see if this sad and predictably antagonistic "social experiment" returns in any capacity.

Furthermore, this comes after Kanye West responded to music executive Lyor Cohen's criticism of this rhetoric via Instagram. "You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other," Ye wrote. "But my t shirt is the worst thing ever. All of yall are like girls who don't take accountability. It's a double standard. Then yall threaten and extort people around me. [...] You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you've got paid off of for years."

Read More: Adin Ross Drops Nuclear Rant Against Kanye West: "You're A Piece Of..."

Kanye West Twitter Controversy

If you didn't already know, that "T-shirt" in question is Kanye West's swastika shirt, which prompted Shopify to shut down his Yeezy website due to this Nazi imagery. However, this led to other sellers on sites like Etsy to share similar designs or respond to this move via their own clothing items. Sadly, we have no way of really measuring Ye's impact on these narratives through these Twitter rants, but it does put a lot of people in a tough position. This is in regard to distribution, copyright, promotion, and many other areas that the Chicago artist is happy to challenge and make as problematic as possible.

We will see in due time what Kanye West uses his Twitter account for and whether or not he goes back to his ways, whether you categorize them as old Kanye or new Kanye. It seems like even Ty Dolla $ign created some distance between himself and his VULTURES collaborator. As such, perhaps he will move differently this time around... Until he decides he needs to be the center of attention and throws every sort of community under the bus for clout.

Read More: Kanye West Faces Bevy Of Accusations In Lawsuit From Jewish Yeezy Employee Following His Bigoted Tirade

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 4.9K
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Vallejo Pays Tribute To E-40 With Street In His Name 1.6K
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1355