Kanye West Faces Bevy Of Accusations In Lawsuit From Jewish Yeezy Employee Following His Bigoted Tirade

Kanye West is now dealing with another lawsuit and this time it's from a former employee at Yeezy. Per TMZ and a new press release, a Jewish female Jane Doe is seeking some sort of compensation for a plethora of damages. The legal documents were filed to the the Superior Court of the State of California earlier today. She is suing for "discrimination, harassment, and retaliation on account of her sex and Jewish religion."
Jane Doe alleges that she was wrongfully terminated in June 2024 after reporting inappropriate and anti-Semitic texts she received from Ye to her supervisor. She says she wanted to work for Kanye West in 2023 after he apologized to the Jewish community in Hebrew on his Instagram. Overall, the woman, who claims she was a marketing specialist for his Yeezy brand, felt he was turning a corner and gave him a chance. However, things did not change for the better after agreeing to partner with West.
Kanye West Anti-Semitic Rant
For example, she was trying to encourage him to change his Nazi-esque VULTURES 1 artwork in January 2024. However, her alleged efforts to get Kanye to send out a message condemning any ties to Nazism were shot down. He allegedly texted her, "I Am A Nazi," following her request. Additionally, in June he sent "Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler" to her and other people of Jewish background.
On top of these distressing messages, Jane Doe listed off a plethora of other hateful texts. "Hail Hitler," Shut the F*ck Up B*tch," "You Ugly as F*ck and "You what's left after I said deathcon." These are just few others. As it stands, Ye has yet to respond to these allegations. Jane Doe's attorney, Carney Shegerian indirectly cites that his recent ant-Semitic Twitter rant encouraged her to file. "We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband, and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court."