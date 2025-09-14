Kanye West Ordered To Pay $76K In Legal Fees To Ex-Employee Amid Yeezy Harassment Lawsuit

Kanye West was recently ordered to pay $76K in legal fees, stemming from his attempt at having a harassment lawsuit dismissed.

The Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit against Kanye West after claiming he subjected her to antisemitic remarks, sexual harassment, and retaliation took a bit of a legal win after West's unsuccessful attempt at having the suit dismissed. As first reported by Rolling Stone, a California judge ordered West to pay $76,245 in legal fees. West attempted to have the suit dismissed on free speech grounds, but the judge called it "frivolous."

“We certainly do think there are very interesting First Amendment issues that could lead to additional appeals,” Andrew Cherkasky (West's lawyer) said at the end of the hearing. “At this point, we intend to aggressively move along with litigation." Los Angeles County judge Nicholas F. Daum reviewed the original judge's decision and agreed that West's team made a frivolous motion. He also referred to it as a "baseless stalling tactic."

The anonymous woman sued Kanye West in February. Her initial complaint accused West of antisemitism, discriminatory practices, and humiliation. West allegedly referred to himself as "Hitler," sent her nude photos of another woman, and forced her to work on West's "Yeezy Porn" idea, which she did not want to do. West's lawyers dubbed the experience a "provocative creative environment." West first attempted to have the suit dismissed in April, which presiding judge Theresa M. Traber described as a move "solely intended to cause unnecessary delay."

This lawsuit is one of several ongoing cases for Kanye West. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault, sexual battery, stalking, and several other things. Additionally, others have sued him over sample clearances, controversies pertaining to the now-defunct Donda Academy, and other scandals.

“Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client,” Jane Doe’s attorney, Carney Shegerian of Shegerian & Associates, said after the suit was initally filed. “His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives. We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband, and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court.”

If West's latest appeal is also denied, the judge will set a trial date in the near future.

