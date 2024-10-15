Kanye West’s Alleged Mother-In-Law "Kink" & Rape Allegations: Breaking Down Ex-Yeezy Employee's Lawsuit  

A breakdown of the allegations in Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit against Ye.

There’s a reckoning in the music industry as alleged predators get exposed and Kanye West is the latest male celebrity to be accused of sexual assault. According to TMZ, his former executive assistant as Yeezy, Lauren Pisciotta, accused the mogul of rape, drugging her, and harassing her during her time in the role. Pisciott amended her lawsuit to include new allegations after she accused Ye of wrongful termination. These include claims that Ye laid her off after bumping her up to chief of staff position with a $4M a year salary, per TMZ. Her latest lawsuit sheds light on bombshell allegations, including lewd comments about Ye’s mother-in-law, Alexandra Censori, and engaged in inappropriate workplace conduct. Below, we’ve broken down the allegations against Ye.

Lauren Pisciotta's Allegations Of Drugging & Assault

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Lauren Pisciotta’s lawsuit has expanded to include an accusation that Kanye West drugged her at a studio session hosted by both West and Diddy. According to Pisciotta, she attended the session with her former artist management client after receiving an invitation from West. She claims that after taking a few sips of a drink handed to her by Kanye, she began to feel disoriented. Pisciotta says she remembers almost nothing from the night, waking up the next day with feelings of shame and embarrassment.

Though Pisciotta did not name her clients in the court documents, former G.O.O.D Music artist Niykee Heaton detailed a similar story regarding a studio session hosted by West and Diddy. In a lengthy Instagram video shared earlier this year, her claims mirrored that of Pisciotta, who allegedly managed her around that time.

Pisciotta's lawsuit focuses on Kanye West's actions. However, she claimed Diddy attended the studio session, as well. However, Pisciotta hasn’t listed Diddy as a defendant in the case nor has Diddy’s legal responded to the claims. Diddy himself is facing unrelated criminal charges involving racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has denied all major allegations made against him in those cases.

Kanye Allegedly Admitted To Sexual Misconduct

US rapper Kanye West (C), attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Years after the studio session, Pisciotta alleges that Kanye West brought up the night in question, claiming they had hooked up. This revelation, she says, came as a shock. She assumed she had simply been drugged and embarrassed herself at the event. Pisciotta now believes West took advantage of her during this time.

Before these new accusations surfaced, Pisciotta had already accused Kanye West of sexual harassment. In her initial lawsuit, she claimed West sent her vulgar and explicit text messages, describing disturbing sexual desires. According to Pisciotta, West even confessed to masturbating while on the phone with her and expressed an inappropriate obsession with the penis sizes of her boyfriends. These claims formed the foundation of her original legal complaint.

Diddy Is Not The Focus Of The Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West and Sean "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Although Pisciotta's lawsuit focuses on Kanye West's actions, it’s worth noting that Diddy was also present at the studio session. However, Pisciotta has made it clear that she is not accusing Diddy of any wrongdoing related to the alleged drugging or sexual misconduct. Diddy’s legal team has not responded to the claims, and Diddy himself is facing unrelated criminal charges involving racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has denied all major allegations made against him in those cases.

Alleged Lewd Comments About His Wife’s Mother

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

One of the most shocking claims in Pisciotta's lawsuit involves Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, and her mother, Alexandra Censori. According to Pisciotta, West expressed a desire to have sex with Bianca's mother while Bianca watched. In September 2022, West allegedly sent a text to Bianca saying, "I wanna f*** your mum. Before she leaves," referring to Alexandra's visit to Los Angeles from Australia. Pisciotta claimed West later sent her a screenshot of this message, even asking if he should add, "I meant I want you to watch me f*** your mom."

Bianca–on a work visa at the time–allegedly responded to West in a manner that Pisciotta claims was “required” by him in order to keep her job. The response allegedly read, "(Alexandra is) married. I’m going to f*** someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me." Alexandra Censori has remained silent on the allegations, requesting privacy when approached by the media.

Alexandra Censori’s Response

Kanye West's mother-in-law, Alexandra Censori, kept out out of the spotlight but recently, paps spotted her for the first time following the public revelation of these allegations. When approached by Daily Mail reporters in Melbourne, she declined to comment on the situation, asking for privacy instead. Despite the disturbing claims made by Pisciotta, Alexandra has not spoken publicly about her son-in-law’s alleged behavior.

Disturbing Workplace Conditions

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

The lawsuit paints a troubling picture of the workplace environment under Kanye West's leadership. Not only did Pisciotta claim that West's sexual "kinks" often centered on wanting to have intercourse with the mothers of those he was involved with but her lawsuit alleges that he frequently talked about these desires with his staff. Per The Daily Mail, Pisciotta also alleged that West used his influence at companies like Adidas and Gap to secure work visas for women he brought to the U.S. for sexual purposes. She claims these women received obscure job titles and signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) about their experiences.

West allegedly engaged in sexual encounters with employees and guests at the Yeezy offices, where he reportedly set up makeshift bedrooms consisting of a mattress, pillows, and a blanket in closets or unused rooms, according to the suit. Pisciotta further claims that the company instructed employees to keep these arrangements quiet, and that West's behavior often crossed professional lines in a workplace that lacked boundaries.

The Aftermath & Legal Repercussions