Kanye West's Harassment Accuser Claims He & Bianca Censori Bragged About Orgy To Her

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive In Tokyo
NARITA, JAPAN - JUNE 09: Bianca Censori and Kanye West are seen upon arrival at Narita International Airport on June 09, 2024 in Narita, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)
Kanye West's former employee Lauren Pisciotta also alleged that he told Bianca and female guests to orally pleasure him and his friends.

The sexual harassment lawsuit from former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta against Kanye West has reportedly roped his wife Bianca Censori into things as well, according to supposed court documents reportedly obtained by XXL. Take this all with a grain of salt, but Pisciotta claims that they once bragged to her about having a five-person orgy. In addition, Pisciotta also alleged that, in that same month, Ye supposedly told Bianca and female guests to orally pleasure him and his male guests in the company's office's changing room and allegedly asked Pisciotta to take her cardigan off because "it was covering too much."

Furthermore, this claim arrives in the media and the headlines as Kanye West and Bianca Censori departed Italy for Japan with some interesting fashion choices. As of writing this article, it doesn't seem like either party has responded either directly or indirectly, via gossip or sources, to these newly discussed claims. For those unaware, the big picture of Lauren Pisciotta's claims is that Ye allegedly sent her inappropriate texts and videos, pleasured himself during phone calls with her and made her aware of it, and engaged in more examples of pressured advances. Given that Censori was presumably just his co-worker, fling, or girlfriend at the time and not his "wife" (whether in the ceremonious or legal sense), this part of the narrative is slightly murky but nonetheless harrowing and deserving of accountability.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this is part of the statement that Kanye West's team issued in response to Lauren Pisciotta's lawsuit. "In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will [file] a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when [he rejected] her advances," Ye's attorney stated to XXL. "Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which [...] preserved.

"She [received termination] for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct," Kanye West's statement continued. "During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday [...] which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and [twerked] in the office during business hours."

