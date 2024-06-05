Kanye West Hits The Studio With Young Moose Amidst Lawsuit Drama

Moose is one of Ye's favorite rappers.

Kanye West is not pessimistic about the future of music. He's been vocal in his encouragement of younger artists, and made a point of collaborating with them numerous times over the years. He's the antithesis of the "old head" trope in this way. West is ready to change with the times, and give flowers to whoever he views as the next hot artist. This is why it wasn't altogether surprising to see the icon hit the studio with up-and-coming Baltimore rapper Young Moose.

Young Moose posted a photo of him and Kanye West working together on June 4. The Instagram post saw both artists decked out in all white and standing in front of a table with some bizarre drawings on it. (Seriously, take a closer look). Moose also praised West in the caption, calling the "Carnival" rapper one of his heroes. "@ye Thanks For Changing My Life," he wrote. "It’s Up! [earth emoji] Da BIGGEST That Did It!!! [earth emoji] Now Watch This! #HistoryMade." Young Moose may not be a household name, but fans who watch Kanye West interviews may already be familiar with him.

Kanye West Dubbed Moose One Of His Favorite Rappers

Ye claimed Young Moose was one of his favorite rappers on The Download Podcast. Justin Laboy, the host, asked the rapper who he thinks is pushing things forward, and Moose was one of the first names mentioned. "It changes, it switches... 21 [Savage]," West noted. "Also Kodak [Black]. There’s this new rapper out of Baltimore named [Young] Moose who we’re working with." He gave these artists flowers, then curiously added that he didn't have time to listen to new music. "But I told y’all, I don’t even listen to music," he stated. "I’m too busy getting money. I really, really, really am too busy getting money to listen to too much music."