Kanye West Sued For Sexual Harassment By Former Assistant

The rapper has a potential scandal on his hands.

Kanye West is in legal hot water. The legendary rapper has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who used to be his assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. The assistant claims that she worked with West on his fashion line, as well as a trio of songs on his 2021 album, Donda. What started out as a working relationship quickly spiraled, however. Pisciotta alleges that West sent her sexually explicit texts and videos of him having sexual relations with other women.

TMZ broke the news of the lawsuit on June 3. Pisciotta was hired by Kanye West in July 2021, and she claimed that she was offered $1 million by the rapper to delete her OnlyFans account. Within a year, she was promoted to Chief of Staff for several of West's companies, with an annual salary of $4 million. The downside of this promotion that was Pisciotta claims she was frequently subjected to sexual harassment. She said West repeatedly pleasured himself during phone conversations, and asked her to guess what he was doing. Pisciotta also claimed that that rapper was fixated on the sexual habits of her boyfriends. She added that West would repeatedly describe his sexual fantasies to her via text.

Kanye West's Ex-Employee Cited Sexually Explicit Texts

TMZ provides example of these alleged texts. One of them reads: "See my problem is I be wanting to f**k. But then after I f**k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f**ked while I'm f**king them. Then I want her to cheat on me." Things get more explicit in the subsequent examples. One text, in particular, sees West claim that his genitalia is "racist" due to his sexual preferences. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a*ses," he allegedly wrote. "And beat the sh*t out of my racist d**k." It should be noted that the latter example was a text that Pisciotta recalled from memory. Pisciotta was fired from West's company in October 2022. The former Chief of Staff claimed that West offered her $3 million as a severence package, but has yet to pay her.

Pisciotta is reportedly suing for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment. This is not the first time Kanye West has been accused of questionable behavior by his ex-employees. In 2022, NBC claimed that West paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed West praised Adolf Hitler during work meetings. Five other employees have attested to the fact that the rapper has brought up Hitler in professional settings. West's camp has yet to comment on these latest allegations.