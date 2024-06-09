😮 Kanye West’s Explicit Alleged Texts Might Mean He’s A Cuckold, Dr. Jenn Mann Claims

Dr. Jenn Mann thinks Ye's latest lawsuit could allegedly say lot about his sexual preferences.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta is suing him for alleged sexual harassment. In her suit, Pisciotta claims that after working alongside the Chicago MC on various projects, things took an uncomfortable turn for the worse. She alleges that Ye began to send her sexually explicit text messages and videos, masturbate during phone calls, ask invasive questions about her partners, and more.

Now, Dr. Jenn Mann of the reality series Couples Therapy has weighed in on the accusations in a chat with TMZ, claiming that the alleged text messages could say a lot about the rapper's sexual preferences. "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me," one of the alleged messages reads.

Dr. Jenn Mann Discusses Kanye West's Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to Dr. Jenn, the alleged evidence points to Ye being a “cuckold,” or someone who enjoys watching or hearing about their partner having sex with someone else. This is unconfirmed, though the reality star appears to make a good case. Dr. Jenn also explained that since Pisciotta was the performer's employee, there was allegedly a power imbalance at play as well as a "violation of trust."

As for Ye, he denies the allegations brought against him by Pisciotta. He accuses her of blackmailing and extorting him after her alleged sexual advances were rejected. Reportedly, he plans to file a countersuit in response. "It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means," his representative said last week. What do you think of Dr. Jenn Mann's take on Kanye West's alleged text message to his former assistant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.