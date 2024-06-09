😮 Kanye West’s Explicit Alleged Texts Might Mean He’s A Cuckold, Dr. Jenn Mann Claims

BYCaroline Fisher14.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Dr. Jenn Mann thinks Ye's latest lawsuit could allegedly say lot about his sexual preferences.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kanye West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta is suing him for alleged sexual harassment. In her suit, Pisciotta claims that after working alongside the Chicago MC on various projects, things took an uncomfortable turn for the worse. She alleges that Ye began to send her sexually explicit text messages and videos, masturbate during phone calls, ask invasive questions about her partners, and more.

Now, Dr. Jenn Mann of the reality series Couples Therapy has weighed in on the accusations in a chat with TMZ, claiming that the alleged text messages could say a lot about the rapper's sexual preferences. "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***ed while I'm f***ing them. Then I want her to cheat on me," one of the alleged messages reads.

Read More: Bianca Censori & Kanye West Cloak Up For Florence Airport With Bizarre Outfits

Dr. Jenn Mann Discusses Kanye West's Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to Dr. Jenn, the alleged evidence points to Ye being a “cuckold,” or someone who enjoys watching or hearing about their partner having sex with someone else. This is unconfirmed, though the reality star appears to make a good case. Dr. Jenn also explained that since Pisciotta was the performer's employee, there was allegedly a power imbalance at play as well as a "violation of trust."

As for Ye, he denies the allegations brought against him by Pisciotta. He accuses her of blackmailing and extorting him after her alleged sexual advances were rejected. Reportedly, he plans to file a countersuit in response. "It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means," his representative said last week. What do you think of Dr. Jenn Mann's take on Kanye West's alleged text message to his former assistant? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Hits The Studio With Young Moose Amidst Lawsuit Drama

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBSMusicKanye West To Countersue Lauren Pisciotta, Alleges She Solicited Sex And Demanded A $4 Million Salary3.1K
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming ArrivalsMusicKanye West Allegedly Expressed Insecurity Over His Small Penis, Lawsuit Claims5.8K
Kanye West sexual harassmentMusicKanye West Sued For Sexual Harassment: What We Know1.7K
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Arrive In TokyoMusicKanye West's Harassment Accuser Claims He & Bianca Censori Bragged About Orgy To Her3.4K