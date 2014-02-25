Dijon Shariff Thames, AKA MANN, is a promising young emcee from West Los Angeles, California. You may recall his singles "Buzzin" with 50 Cent and "The Mack" with Snoop Dogg and Iyaz. He founded, owns and operates the independent imprint Peace Life Quality Recordings, which is currently home to Tone Oliver and BEeFF.

Since stepping foot in the rap game in 2008, MANN has released four albums and six mixtapes, having collaborated with the likes of 50 Cent, Ty Dolla $ign, Skeme, Shawn Chrystopher, Jason Derulo, Audio Push, Kid Ink, Kram D, Jermaine Dupri, T-Pain, Travis Porter, Cassie, Trev Chase, Clyde Carson, Dizzy Wright, Matik, Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, Kevo Da Kid, A2TheK, YMTK, Buddy, Bobby Brackins, Problem, Casey Veggies, Jetpack Jones and more.

MANN is currently working on his latest studio album, titled The Grey Area, which is slated to drop in 2014. Get familiar with his PeaceLife movement, y'all. Love is back.