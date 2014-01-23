A founding member of the wildly popular Odd Future rap collective and the first to depart from the group (after only one mix), Casey Veggies has been accruing buzz for the string of mixtapes he has frequently and consistently released, the latest of which is self-titled. While he may have left Odd Future, he apparently does not hold any ill will, as he has subsequently appeared on tracks with his old Wolf Gang cronies, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator, Hodgy Beats, and Domo Genesis as well as working with a host of other artists outside of the OF sphere, including Dom Kennedy, Kendrick Llamar, Kirko Bangz, and Juicy J. Apparently, such is the privilege of being a prolific buzz worthy young rapper with a chill flow and an undeniable talent. Casey is currently touring and putting together tracks for an upcoming album, while working closely with his friends, Joshton Peas and Anwar Carrots; the three of them having established Peas N' Carrots International.