Bianca Censori Goes Nearly Nude Again With Kanye West Out In Italy

Bianca Censori was carrying some sketches into a building in Prato, which has some fans thinking the couple had a brand meeting.

Bianca Censori is pushing the lewd limits yet again, as she was recently photographed wearing a small and very revealing swimsuit on Saturday (June 1). You can check the pictures out by clicking the "Via" links down below, as we can't share them directly on HNHH. Moreover, this was in Prato, Italy, and she followed her husband Kanye West into a building with a sketch notebook in her hands. Reportedly, this could be for a clothing production meeting or some other fashion-related matter, as Ye has ran his Yeezy operation from Prato in the past. Either way, it was quite the style statement to wear something like that.

But this is exactly what folks expect from Bianca Censori nowadays, and fortunately, the conversation around this is much less toxic than it was when she started to turn heads with her NSFW fashion choices. Of course, this led to a lot of spilled ink on whether or not Kanye West controls this or whether it's something the other way around. The more likely scenario is that the Yeezy architect is just wearing what she sees fit, and that it's really not that deep of an indicator of their relationship dynamic. Still, concern is always valid, and there's still a lot of controversy around them.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Furthermore, at least Bianca Censori went out without Ye for some recent occasions, which some think is key to the relationship's health. She was recently out in Australia with her parents, who reportedly have a lot of issues with how she carries herself. Since these are just gossipy reports and alleged "close source" conversations, it's unclear whether their alleged frustration is with Censori or with Kanye West. Regardless, it's definitely a big conversation to have.