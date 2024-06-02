Bianca Censori Goes Nearly Nude Again With Kanye West Out In Italy

BYGabriel Bras Nevares753 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 25, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving the Chateau Marmont on May 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)
Bianca Censori was carrying some sketches into a building in Prato, which has some fans thinking the couple had a brand meeting.

Bianca Censori is pushing the lewd limits yet again, as she was recently photographed wearing a small and very revealing swimsuit on Saturday (June 1). You can check the pictures out by clicking the "Via" links down below, as we can't share them directly on HNHH. Moreover, this was in Prato, Italy, and she followed her husband Kanye West into a building with a sketch notebook in her hands. Reportedly, this could be for a clothing production meeting or some other fashion-related matter, as Ye has ran his Yeezy operation from Prato in the past. Either way, it was quite the style statement to wear something like that.

But this is exactly what folks expect from Bianca Censori nowadays, and fortunately, the conversation around this is much less toxic than it was when she started to turn heads with her NSFW fashion choices. Of course, this led to a lot of spilled ink on whether or not Kanye West controls this or whether it's something the other way around. The more likely scenario is that the Yeezy architect is just wearing what she sees fit, and that it's really not that deep of an indicator of their relationship dynamic. Still, concern is always valid, and there's still a lot of controversy around them.

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Barefoot Disneyland Look Leaves People Concerned And Angry

Bianca Censori & Kanye West At Milan Fashion Week

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Furthermore, at least Bianca Censori went out without Ye for some recent occasions, which some think is key to the relationship's health. She was recently out in Australia with her parents, who reportedly have a lot of issues with how she carries herself. Since these are just gossipy reports and alleged "close source" conversations, it's unclear whether their alleged frustration is with Censori or with Kanye West. Regardless, it's definitely a big conversation to have.

Meanwhile, the details around her alleged sexual assault are unclear, as it looks like the investigation reached a limbo point. Kanye West and the twin brothers involved have both reportedly refused to cooperate with authorities in their case around Bianca Censori. Maybe this will just sweep under the rug in court, although folks already read about it for the headlines. We'll see if business will continue as usual or if this is a legitimate obstacle.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Appear To Be In Good Spirits Following Assault Allegations

[via] [via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Bianca Censori Nude Sheer Top Paris Kanye West Hip Hop NewsStreetwearBianca Censori Dons Sheer Top For NSFW Paris Outing With Kanye West15.3K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024StreetwearKanye West Battery Assault: Ye Allegedly Hit The Wrong Twin After Sexual Assault Accusation2.9K
FC Internazionale v Atlético Madrid: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24StreetwearBianca Censori Goes Furry For Dinner With Ye & North West26.1K
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - February 28, 2024StreetwearBianca Censori Goes Braless For Shopping Trip Without Kanye West46.1K