Bianca Censori Turns Heads In Nude Bodysuit On Denny's Date With Kanye West

Reportedly, the couple got into a spat with their server over an incorrect order.

It's no secret that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have some unexpected go-tos when it comes to dinner dates, and this week's was no exception. On Monday night, the high-profile pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a local Denny's. In a clip captured by an onlooker, they're seen strutting into the establishment, Ye rocking a white hoodie to avoid drawing attention. Censori, on the other hand, sported one of her iconic nude bodysuits, her hair slicked back into a bun.

Witnesses also caught a glimpse of what appeared to be the Chicago MC's Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot. Reportedly, the couple had a lively conversation while they enjoyed their meal. Unfortunately, a mixed-up order may have also prompted an argument with their server.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spotted Out And About

 

Denny's may seem like an odd choice for a millionaire like Kanye West. This is far from the first time fans have seen him kicking it with the commoners, however. In recent months, he and Censori have also frequented The Cheesecake Factory, turning heads with their luxury looks. It remains unclear exactly what the two talked about at the diner, though Ye's certainly got a lot on his plate these days. There's reportedly a mass exodus occurring at Yeezy, with his Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos' letter of resignation surfacing earlier this week.

It also looks like the rapper's previously announced Yeezy Porn venture has come to a screeching halt, as all promotion for it was pulled down this month. Regardless, Censori's family has concerns that she'll be dragged into it somehow, sources told Daily Mail recently. What do you think of Kanye West and Bianca Censori stopping by Denny's for a dinner date this week? What about them reportedly getting into an argument with their server? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

