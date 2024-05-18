Bianca Censori’s Family Worries Kanye West Will Drag Her Into Yeezy Porn, Sources Claim

Kanye West's relationship with his wife Bianca Censori is controversial, to say the least. Ever since he made things official with the Australian model and designer last year, the pair has been subject to a great deal of criticism. Social media users have continuously picked apart everything from Censori's eye-catching outfits to her soft-spoken demeanor. Of course, many theorize that Ye must be behind them.

It appears as though strangers aren't the only ones worried for Censori amid her romance with the Chicago MC, however. Reportedly, some of her family members have also expressed concern, namely due to her revealing looks. In March, a source even told Daily Mail that Censori's father wanted to have a conversation with Ye about her flashy fashion statements, though it's unclear whether or not that ever actually took place. Now, following the announcement of the rapper's "Yeezy Porn" venture, sources tell the outlet that they're worried she'll be dragged into the adult film scene.

Bianca Censori's Family Expresses Concern Over Yeezy Porn, Sources Claim

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen leaving their hotel on February 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“The fact that he is dragging her into the adult film world with him and using her as a billboard already to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling,” the source reportedly explained. “They feel he has convinced her that this is a good idea because it will make them wealthier.” They continued, citing Ye's porn-addicted past. “Her family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography, which makes it even more concerning,” they said.

What do you think of a source telling Daily Mail that Bianca Censori's family is worried she'll get dragged into her husband Kanye West's adult film venture? Do you agree with them or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

