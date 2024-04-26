Kanye West & His New Yeezy P*rn Venture Get Huge Endorsement From Stormy Daniels' Ex

Kanye West shocked his fans this past week when he announced that he would be coming out with a new venture called Yeezy Porn. Overall, this was a bit of a surprise given the fact that Ye has been adamant about his issues with porn addiction. Moreover, he has tried to maintain some Christian beliefs, and this venture would completely go against that. In the end, fans are split on his new announcement, with many proclaiming more anger than they did when he was spewing White Nationalist talking points.

As it pertains to Yeezy Porn, it appears as though the venture is getting a huge endorsement from an industry veteran. That person just so happens to be Mike Moz, who used to be with Stormy Daniels. While speaking to TMZ, Moz expressed his admiration for Ye. Additionally, he noted that this venture is going to be revolutionary and that it isn't just going to be some sort of run of the mill porn operation.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

Kanye West Has Fans Split

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 11: (AFP OUT) Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

"I’ve been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it’s too early to give any details I’m excited about where Ye’s vision takes this," Moz said. "The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct. It will be like nothing we’ve ever seen before.”

Let us know what you think of this new venture from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you believe it is really that egregious? Why do you think fans are taking exception to this but not his previous anti-semitic remarks? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kanye West's "Vultures" Finally On Spotify

[Via]