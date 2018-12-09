Stormy Daniels
- Pop CultureSearches For Stormy Daniels Up 32,000% After Donald Trump IndictmentStormy Daniels is seeing a huge boost in Pornhub traffic following Donald Trump's indictment.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Indicted By Grand Jury Over Stormy Daniels Hush MoneyThe former POTUS is expected to turn himself in sometime in the near future.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Rock Compares Trump To Tupac In Jokes About President's Arrest, Stormy DanielsOver the weekend, Trump claimed he was going to be arrested this week. The case involves hush money paid to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsStormy Daniels' Secret Marriage To Porn Star Barrett Blade Comes To LightThe adult entertainment industry icons quietly tied the knot last December.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsStormy Daniels Calls Sex With Donald Trump A "Pathetic Thump"Stormy Daniels dissed Donald Trump on Twitter, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Trump & Stormy Daniels: Manhattan DA Launches Grand Jury Probe Regarding Hush MoneyNew reports reveal that NYC prosecutors are working towards indicting the former POTUS.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Surreal Life" Is Back With Tamar Braxton, August Alsina, Dennis RodmanThe VH1 show last aired in 2006 and will once again feature a group of celebrities living under one roof.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureStormy Daniels To Melania Trump: "You Sold Your P*ssy & Your Soul"Stormy Daniels claps back at Melania Trump for referring to her as a "porn hooker." By Aron A.
- PoliticsMelania Trump Calls Stormy Daniels A "Porn Hooker" In Leaked TapeMelania Trump's former aide releases secret recordings of the First Lady discussing Vogue's photoshoot with Stormy Daniels. By Aron A.
- CrimeMichael Avenatti Guilty Of Extorting Nike For $25 Million Michael Avenatti is hittin' the clink after attempting to extort $25 million from Nike. By Dominiq R.
- MusicYG Brings Out Stormy Daniels While Performing "FDT" At Camp Flog GnawBig day at Flog Gnaw. By Noah C
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty To Stealing $300K From Stormy DanielsMichael Avenatti was charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels.By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Indicted For Defrauding Stormy Daniels: ReportMichael Avenatti's legal troubles continue to rack up.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Avenatti Indicted On 36 Federal Counts Including Fraud & EmbezzlementMichael Avenatti is in a world of trouble.By Devin Ch
- SportsMichael Avenatti Promises That Nike Executives Will Be Locked UpAvenatti is facing serious jail time.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentChris D'Elia Goes Off On Stormy Daniels For Starting A Comedy CareerThe comedian says that some of his peers see it as an insult.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Reportedly Involved In Criminal Activity While In OfficeMichael Cohen will reportedly be accusing Trump of criminal conduct tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsStormy Daniels Will Be In The Next "Freedom of Expression" Issue Of "Playboy"A tribute to her year fighting the president. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyStormy Daniels Ordered To Pay Donald Trump's Legal FeesApparently, though, this is an "absolute joke."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels Cancels Strip Club Booking Over "Homophobic Slander"Stormy Daniels accuses a club owner of breaching their contract, on so many levels.By Devin Ch