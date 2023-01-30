As he gears up for this third-ever presidential run, Donald Trump is facing no shortage of legal woes. Over the past few years, the reality TV star has been caught up in scandal after scandal. From classified documents being found at his Mar-a-Lago residence to his past friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, the drama never ends.

On Monday (January 30), a report from the New York Times broke the news that things for the politician are looking bleaker. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office are presenting evidence to a recently put-together jury.

Stormy Daniels attends the 2019 XBIZ Awards on January 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for XBIZ Awards)

The investigation is regarding the “hush money” that Trump previously gave to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Several years ago, the 76-year-old wanted his former lover to keep quiet about their extramarital affairs prior to the 2016 election.

According to today’s breaking news, a witness who helped arrange the controversial monetary agreement was seen in New York today. The building he entered is the same one that the grand jury has been meeting in.

Additionally, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, sat with prosecutors in recent weeks. As The Independent notes, the attorney was previously personally responsible for delivering Daniels her payments. He was later indicted on federal charges affiliated with the scheme.

Cohen plead guilty and spent time in federal prison. However, he was later released to home confinement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I participated in this conduct, which on my part took place in Manhattan, for the principal purpose of influencing the election” for president in 2016,” Trump’s co-conspirator said at the time.

The city’s DA, Alvin Bragg, is presently laying the groundwork to seek an indictment for Trump. A decision regarding the twice-impeached public figure’s future is said to be coming “soon.”

Potential criminal charges will likely depend on whether the father of five falsified business records to disguise payments to Cohen as compensation for services.

