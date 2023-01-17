When 76-year-old Donald Trump was caught keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence, President Joe Biden was quick to condemn him. Naturally, when the shoe was on the other foot, the former POTUS came at his successor with the same energy.

As the NY Post post reports, the reality TV star has been sticking to his Truth Social platform lately. His loyalty remains strong, even with the green light from Elon Musk to return to Twitter. In one of his latest posts, the Florida-born entertainer wrote, “The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind of visitors to the Wilmington house.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches a video of President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Additionally, Trump made note of the “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous garage.” From the sounds of things, the controversial figure wants to prove how much more secure his residence is than Biden. This could potentially help his image now that they’re both soaking in the same pot of hot water.

“Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of the seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” the businessman continued to troll.

Trump’s post ends with, “Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place. [It’s] watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!”

Donald Trump claims that Joe Biden was keeping classified documents "in a big pile on a damp floor" at his Wilmington home pic.twitter.com/raxc1APdHR — Wildest Truth Social Posts (@crazyhogposts) January 16, 2023

The NY Post notes that the entire incident is an “embarrassment” amongst Democrats. House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer said his panel is seeking information on who had access to the files.

As for Trump, Jack Smith is working as a second special counsel for the feds to investigate the documents hidden at his Florida resort. This is one of many federal inquiries that The Apprentice alum is facing at this time.

There are clear distinctions between the two classified documents cases involving President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump https://t.co/fCjS88bCr4 pic.twitter.com/xEhkJHtt9G — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2023

Elsewhere in the news, Joe Rogan addressed all the political drama on a recent episode of his podcast. While chatting with his two guests, the Fear Factor alum speculated that the entire thing could be an inside job to get rid of Biden.

“I don’t know jack shit about politics. But if I had to guess – they’re trying to get rid of him,” the media personality speculated. Read what else The Joe Rogan Experience said here, and check back later for more news updates.

