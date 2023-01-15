President Biden stored more classified documents than we previously thought. According to White House attorney Richard Sauber, authorities unearthed five more items following recent discoveries since November of last year. Moreover, Sauber found the documents while he handed over one of the discovered items to the Department of Justice.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and inflation in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden spoke on his Administration’s actions to lower the inflation rate, reduce gas prices and create manufacturing jobs for Americans. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this marks the fourth time Biden’s secret docs came to life, which stem from his days under President Obama. First, during November, authorities found some in his personal office in D.C., and additional items in his Delaware home’s garage in December. Meanwhile, an extra search just a couple of days ago resulted in another unearthed document.

While the first discoveries could’ve been anything, the fourth “bust” started to cause some significant concern. According to TMZ, the DoJ has appointed a special counsel to discuss these documents and their implications. Even though the White House didn’t provide the most clear answer, they maintained that the documents were misplaced with no deeper intent.

“He was surprised that the records were found,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when asked about them. “He does not know what’s in them. That has not changed.”

Meanwhile, the current Commander-in-Chief has addressed some documents, but not all the discoveries. Moreover, many criticized his administration for not bringing news of these discoveries to light when they were immediately conducted. In fact, the first “bust” occurred before the midterm elections in 2022. However, his legal team stood by their actions and said they were balancing transparency with the integrity of a DoJ probe. They were already looking into the files before they instated this week’s special counsel.

As representatives and Joe Biden himself have said, the nature, content, or motive of storage of these documents is unknown as of writing this article. Given their classified nature, authorities called on the DoJ and National Archives officials to retrieve each batch of items.

Also, these developments have angered Republicans, who see parallels between Biden’s secret stashes and former President Trump’s mishandling of documents. While many are distinguishing Biden’s apparent honest mistake from Trump’s deliberate obfuscation, the difference is harder to identify with each new batch found. Still, Trump has bigger legal fish to fry at the moment, and a whole lot of taxes to pay.

