The Democratic Party has kept control of the United States Senate after this year’s midterm elections, sources project. Specifically, Democrats won important races in Arizona and Nevada thanks to Senators Mark Kelly and Catherine Cortez Masto, respectively. Moreover, they defied a historical tendency of parties in power losing votes in the midterms.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 10: US President Joe Biden speaks during an event hosted by the Democratic National Party at the Howard Theatre on November 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. The President and Vice President are speaking after the Democratic Party had a historically successful midterm election, fending off what was predicted to be a Red Wave. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

While many races still haven’t finished counting, this no doubt strengthens President Joe Biden’s administration and term. Even under the threat of high inflation, Democrats were able to sway voters distraught by former President Donald Trump’s misinformation.

“I think it’s a reflection of the quality of our candidates,” Biden expressed to reporters in Cambodia. “They’re all running on the same program. Wasn’t anybody who wasn’t running on what we did.”

It was an honor to attend the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Nevada State Veterans Memorial today with @NVDeptVeterans to recognize the more than 200,000 veterans in Nevada. To every veteran in the Silver State and across the country, thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/dtrhdWNeyi — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) November 12, 2022

Furthermore, Senate control would make it easier to confirm the President’s Supreme Court nominees and for Democrats to pass legislation. Still, the House remains up for grabs, with key states like California and Oregon still counting votes. Even if Republicans win the House, it would be a small majority that the Senate could undermine.

However, it’s not like Democrats are overflowing the Senate, either. In fact, they have no votes to spare. They currently hold 50 seats to Republicans’ 49, with a run-off election in Georgia determining the final seat. It doesn’t matter for Senate control, as Vice President Kamala Harris will favor Democrats in 50-50 decisions. Despite the security, a win in Georgia could put the Vice President, and the party at large, more at ease.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is facing Republican opponent Herschel Walker in Georgia’s run-off election on December 3rd. Neither candidate met the 50% requirement for victory when votes came in on Tuesday. Currently, President Biden is focused on that race, even considering Senator Warnock’s previous run-off victory.

“It’s just simply better, the bigger the number the better,” he stated.

Arizona and Nevada determined the Senate races because of their large quantity of mail-in ballots and lengthy processes of regulation. Only one Senate seat changed this midterm election: Democrat John Fetterman beat celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. With this victory in mind, we will see how Democrats hold on to power in 2024 and beyond.

[via]