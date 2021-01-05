Senate
- Pop CultureSenate Sex Tape Rumors Lead To Firing Of Accused AideAn aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin had been accused of appearing in the video seeming shot in a Senate hearing room.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureSenator Dianne Feinstein Dies At 90The California Senator was hailed as a champion of gun control and LGBTQ rights.By Ben Mock
- SportsDwyane Wade On Being Approached About Running For Office: "I Have A Role As An American Citizen"Dwyane Wade recognizes that he has an opportunity that a lot of others don't. By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDwyane Wade & Grant Hill Reportedly Being Considered For Senate RacesDwyane Wade and Grant Hill seem like pretty good options right about now.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMinnesota Senate Votes to Legalize Recreational MarijuanaMarijuana to be legalized In MinnesotaBy Madison Murray
- PoliticsU.S. Senate Addresses Ticketmaster In Hearing After Taylor Swift DebacleThe U.S. Senate held a hearing to address issues with Ticketmaster and Live Nation on Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDemocrats Keep Control Of SenateAfter close victories in Nevada and Arizona, the Democratic Party breaks a historical trend of parties in power losing representation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsHouse Of Representatives Vote To Ban Assault-Style Weapons, Bill Headed To SenateThe final vote was 217-213, but it is not expected to get pass the Senate.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsThe House Passes The MORE Act Bill; Will Head To The SenateThe U.S House of Representatives has passed the MORE Act to end the federal prosecution of marjiuana. The bill will now head to the Senate. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsTexas Senate Approves Bill Allowing Handgun Carrying With No PermitThe state legislature recently passed a bill repealing any requirements for carrying a handgun. By Madusa S.
- MoviesRyan Coogler Will Not Move "Black Panther 2" Production In Protest Of Georgia Voting LawsRyan Coogler says he will not move the filming of the "Black Panther" sequel in protest of Georgia's new voting laws.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsGeorgia Gov. Passes Voting Restrictions While Sitting Under Slave Plantation PaintingThe Governor of Georgia passed a bill limiting voting access while sitting under a painting of a slave plantation.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsRon Johnson Says He Would've Only Been Afraid On Jan. 6 If BLM Stormed The CapitolSen. Ron Johnson says he didn't feel threatened during the Capitol Hill riot, but would have if Black Lives Matter were protesting.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSenate Officially Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief BillThe stimulus checks are right around the corner.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsSenate Votes To Acquit Donald Trump Of Inciting Capitol Hill InsurrectionThe Senate has voted to not impeach Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSen. Rand Paul Says Joe Biden Must "Hate Black Teenagers" For Raising Minimum WageRand Paul says Joe Biden hates black teenagers because he wants to raise the minimum wage.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump's Impeachment Trial To Commence Week Of Feb. 8Donald Trump's impeachment trial will commence during the week of February 8th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsLindsey Graham Pens Letter To Chuck Schumer Urging Him Not To Impeach Donald TrumpLindsey Graham is urging Chuck Schumer not to move forward with Donald Trump's impeachment.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Pence Has Not Ruled Out Invoking 25th Amendment Against Trump: ReportThe Pence/Trump alliance is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsRep. James Clyburn Suggests Capitol Hill Riot Was An Inside JobThings were just a little too easyBy Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsBiden Says Georgia Election Vital For Third $2,000 Stimulus CheckJoe Biden pitched to Georgia voters that voting Democrat could lead to a third stimulus check worth $2,000.By Deja Goode