Senate Sex Tape Rumors Lead To Firing Of Accused Aide

Allegations that a congressional staffer filmed a sex tape in a room of the US Senate have gone viral online. The claim was first made by The Daily Caller, a right-wing news outlet founded by Tucker Carlson. The outlet claims to have received video evidence of two men engaging in anal sex in the judiciary committee hearing room. The video was allegedly first “shared in a private group for gay men in politics" before one of the group's members seemingly leaked it to The Daily Caller.

While The Daily Caller blurred the faces of the two men involved, other right-wing outlets were less discerning. One of the men was reportedly identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, an aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin. However, Maese-Czeropski has denied any involvement. “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters," Maese-Czeropski wrote on LinkedIn. Despite this, Senator Cardin's office told Politico that Maese-Czeropski "is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate.”

Meanwhile, another disgraced Hill member doesn't appear to be doing too badly for himself. George Santos, recently expelled Congressman, reportedly makes thousands of dollars daily from requests on the app, Cameo. Earlier this month, Santos became the sixth member of Congress in history to be expelled. Furthermore, Santos was the first Republican to be formally expelled and the first representative to be expelled since 2002. The last member of Congress to be expelled was Ohio Democrat James Traficant, who had been convicted on bribery charges. A majority of Republicans voted to keep Santos in Congress. However, just enough Republicans sided with the Democrats to remove Santos.

George Santos was expelled from Congress as a result of a 319-114 vote on the House floor. The size of the majority far exceeded the two-thirds majority needed to expel a member of the House. It came nearly a year after reports first emerged suggesting that Santos had lied extensively on his resume and misappropriated campaign funds. However, Santos has consistently maintained his innocence and claimed that the allegations were merely unsubstantiated attacks by Democrats. Despite this, things only continued to get worse over the course of 2023 for Santos, who became the embarrassment of the Republican Party in Congress. The speaker of the house, Mike Johnson, was one of the Republicans who voted to keep Santos in office.

